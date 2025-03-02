How to Watch the NBA Today, March 3 Published 11:18 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder hit the hardwood in one of seven compelling games on the NBA schedule today.

In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.

Watch the NBA Today – March 3

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH

KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: FDSSUN and MNMT2

FDSSUN and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN

NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KFAA

NBCS-CA and KFAA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET

KJZZ and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

