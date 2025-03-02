How to Watch the NBA Today, March 3
Published 11:18 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025
The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder hit the hardwood in one of seven compelling games on the NBA schedule today.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today’s NBA action here. Check out the links below.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Watch the NBA Today – March 3
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Paycom Center
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOK, and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KFAA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: