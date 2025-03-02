NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Hawks Picks for March 3 Published 10:33 pm Sunday, March 2, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) are favored by 6.5 points against the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup airs on FDSSE.

Want to gain an edge on Monday’s game? Discover the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) in the following article.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: FDSSE

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 6.5)

Memphis’ record against the spread is 35-25-0.

Against the spread, Atlanta is 28-32-0 this season.

The Grizzlies have an ATS record of 13-6 as 6.5-point favorites or more.

Against the spread as 6.5-point underdogs or more, the Hawks are 10-9.

Pick OU:

Under (251.5)





In 14 of 60 games this season, the Grizzlies and their opponents have combined to score more than 251.5 points.

The Hawks have played 14 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 251.5 points.

Memphis has an average total of 235.7 in its outings this year, 15.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The average over/under for Atlanta’s matchups this season is 234.8, 16.7 fewer points than this game’s point total.

The Hawks are the NBA’s ninth-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are the NBA’s 23rd-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Grizzlies (-275)

The Grizzlies have won 30, or 75%, of the 40 games they’ve played as favorites this season.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

Memphis has a record of 13-2, a 86.7% win rate, when it’s favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.

This year, Atlanta has won four of 15 games when listed as at least +220 or better on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Grizzlies, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

