Will Ryan O'Reilly Score a Goal Against the Rangers on March 2? Published 12:22 am Sunday, March 2, 2025

Can we anticipate Ryan O’Reilly scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators play the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

In 11 of 56 games this season, O’Reilly has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, O’Reilly has accumulated six goals and six assists.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are allowing 183 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 24.5 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 3/1/2025 Islanders 1 0 1 19:52 Away L 7-4 2/27/2025 Jets 1 0 1 19:58 Home W 2-1 2/25/2025 Panthers 0 0 0 17:39 Home L 4-1 2/23/2025 Devils 0 0 0 20:06 Home L 5-0 2/22/2025 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 2-1 2/8/2025 Sabres 4 0 4 17:12 Home W 6-4 2/7/2025 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 6-2 2/3/2025 Senators 1 0 1 17:15 Home L 5-2 2/1/2025 Penguins 0 0 0 16:50 Away L 3-0 1/31/2025 Sabres 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 4-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

