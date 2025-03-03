Barbara Ellen Buchanan, 85

Published 8:23 am Monday, March 3, 2025

Barbara Ellen Buchanan, age 85, of New Tazewell passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 25th, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Retired U.S. Army Sgt. Major Billy Buchanan, whom she often referred to as “My Bill”. Brothers: Carl Noe, Leonard Noe and Carson Noe. Sisters: Fleta Payne, Charlotte (Lottie) Richardson, Lula Fultz, Betty Williams, and Cassie Caylor.

Barbara was beloved by many and a guiding light to her family and friends. During her spouse’s military career, she resided abroad in Germany and Italy. Afterwards, she lived out her life in Claiborne County, TN. Though unable to have children, she took on a family role in her best friend and caregiver’s family for nearly 30 years. She was a woman of faith and attended the Church of God. She was a mother-figure to many, as she spread God’s word and led by example.

Among her many qualities was her unwavering kindness, immense wisdom and innate sense of humor. Her home was a refuge for hope, as she made it her life’s mission to favorably impact the lives of others. She was a pillar of strength in her community.

Those left to cherish her memory: her sister, Ann Walker, of Knoxville, TN, as well as numerous nieces and nephews; extended caregiver’s family members, Mollie and Dennis Sturgill; Grandchild, Felicia Hoskins; Great Grandchildren, Jordan and Maggie Cupp, Harper Russell and Ruger Hoskins, and a host of other family and friends.

Friends and family will be received at Coffey Funeral Home Saturday March 1, 2025 from 5-7 pm. The funeral will immediately follow at 7 pm, officiated by Brother Edward Noonchester and Jeff Eversole

Graveside service will be held on Sunday March 2, 2025 at 2 pm at Fairview Cemetery in New Tazewell, TN

Music will be provided by Liza Barnard;

Pallbearers: Jim Williams, Donnie Noe, Rick Noe, Howard Walker, David Wells, Bill Chadwell

Honorary Pallbearers: Doyle Caylor, Eddie Williams, Joe Williams and John Keith.