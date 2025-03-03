Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Monday, March 3
Published 3:22 am Monday, March 3, 2025
Monday’s college basketball schedule includes top teams in play. Among the 10 games our computer model likes, in terms of picks against the spread, is the McNeese Cowboys squaring off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: McNeese -10.5 vs. SFA
- Matchup: McNeese Cowboys at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: McNeese by 13.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: McNeese (-10.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Bethune-Cookman -3.5 vs. Grambling
- Matchup: Grambling Tigers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Bethune-Cookman by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Bethune-Cookman (-3.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
ATS Pick: Delaware State +1.5 vs. Morgan State
- Matchup: Delaware State Hornets at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Delaware State by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Morgan State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Northwestern +3.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: UCLA by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UCLA (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Florida A&M +3.5 vs. Southern
- Matchup: Southern Jaguars at Florida A&M Rattlers
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Southern by 1.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Southern (-3.5)
- TV Channel: SWAC Digital Network
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: New Orleans +15.5 vs. Texas A&M-CC
- Matchup: New Orleans Privateers at Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Texas A&M-CC by 13.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Lipscomb -20.5 vs. Central Arkansas
- Matchup: Central Arkansas Bears at Lipscomb Bisons
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Lipscomb by 22.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lipscomb (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Eastern Kentucky +2.5 vs. Jacksonville
- Matchup: Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Jacksonville Dolphins
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Jacksonville by 0.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Jacksonville (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Montana State -5.5 vs. Idaho
- Matchup: Idaho Vandals at Montana State Bobcats
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Montana State by 7.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Montana State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Nicholls State +1.5 vs. Lamar
- Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at Lamar Cardinals
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: March 3
- Computer Projection: Nicholls State by 0 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Lamar (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.