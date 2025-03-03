Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – March 3

Published 6:16 am Monday, March 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 3

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) take on the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, March 3, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • How to watch on TV: FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Grizzlies 125 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.1)
  • Pick OU:

    Under (253.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 238.0
  • The Grizzlies have a 35-25-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 28-32-0 mark of the Hawks.
  • Memphis (8-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (80%) than Atlanta (6-5) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (54.5%).
  • When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents aren’t as successful (58.3% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (63.3%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 30-10, while the Hawks are 17-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

  • The Grizzlies are surrendering 116.7 points per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well offensively, posting 123.2 points per contest (best).
  • Memphis is allowing 43.4 boards per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by pulling down 47.6 rebounds per game (second-best).
  • The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 29.1 per game (third-best in NBA).
  • Although Memphis is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15 turnovers per contest.
  • The Grizzlies are sinking 13.8 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.8% three-point percentage (10th-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

  • In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA offensively (116.6 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (119.5 points conceded).
  • Atlanta is 11th in the league in rebounds per game (44.9) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44.5).
  • This season the Hawks are second-best in the league in assists at 29.2 per game.
  • In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.1 per game). But it is third-best in forcing them (15.7 per game).
  • The Hawks are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35%).

