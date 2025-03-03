Grizzlies vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – March 3 Published 6:16 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) take on the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) as 8.5-point favorites on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 3, 2025

Monday, March 3, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Grizzlies 125 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 8.5)

Grizzlies (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Grizzlies (-11.1)

Grizzlies (-11.1) Pick OU: Under (253.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 238.0

The Grizzlies have a 35-25-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 28-32-0 mark of the Hawks.

Memphis (8-2) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (80%) than Atlanta (6-5) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (54.5%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents aren’t as successful (58.3% of the time) as Memphis and its opponents (63.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 30-10, while the Hawks are 17-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are surrendering 116.7 points per game this year (25th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well offensively, posting 123.2 points per contest (best).

Memphis is allowing 43.4 boards per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), but it has shined by pulling down 47.6 rebounds per game (second-best).

The Grizzlies have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 29.1 per game (third-best in NBA).

Although Memphis is averaging 15.7 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), it ranks fifth-best in the league by forcing 15 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are sinking 13.8 three-pointers per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while owning a 36.8% three-point percentage (10th-ranked).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are eighth in the NBA offensively (116.6 points scored per game) and fourth-worst on defense (119.5 points conceded).

Atlanta is 11th in the league in rebounds per game (44.9) and 18th in rebounds conceded (44.5).

This season the Hawks are second-best in the league in assists at 29.2 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is fifth-worst in the league in committing them (15.1 per game). But it is third-best in forcing them (15.7 per game).

The Hawks are 14th in the league in 3-pointers made (13.1 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35%).

