How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3
Published 12:45 am Monday, March 3, 2025
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) take on the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on March 3, 2025.
Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Grizzlies Stats Insights
- The Grizzlies make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Memphis is 26-6 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Grizzlies average 123.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 119.5 the Hawks allow.
- When Memphis puts up more than 119.5 points, it is 30-5.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- Atlanta has compiled a 22-18 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
- The Hawks put up an average of 116.6 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 116.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.
Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison
- The Grizzlies are posting 124.2 points per game this year in home games, which is two more points than they’re averaging in away games (122.2).
- In home games, Memphis is giving up 5.5 fewer points per game (114) than when playing on the road (119.5).
- The Grizzlies are sinking 13.9 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than they’re averaging away from home (13.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.7% when playing at home and 37% away from home.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (116.9 per game) than away (116.4). And they are conceding less at home (119.3) than on the road (119.6).
- In 2024-25 Atlanta is allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (119.3) than away (119.6).
- The Hawks collect 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than on the road (29.8).
Grizzlies Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ja Morant
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Zyon Pullin
|Out
|Knee
|Yuki Kawamura
|Out
|Hamstring
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Trae Young
|Probable
|Achilles
|Georges Niang
|Out
|Illness
|Jalen Johnson
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|Larry Nance Jr.
|Out
|Knee
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Back