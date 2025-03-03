How to Watch the Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 3 Published 12:45 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The Memphis Grizzlies (38-22) take on the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) on March 3, 2025.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 3, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: FDSSE

FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies make 48.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Memphis is 26-6 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

The Grizzlies average 123.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 119.5 the Hawks allow.

When Memphis puts up more than 119.5 points, it is 30-5.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Atlanta has compiled a 22-18 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.

The Hawks put up an average of 116.6 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 116.7 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 20-13 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies are posting 124.2 points per game this year in home games, which is two more points than they’re averaging in away games (122.2).

In home games, Memphis is giving up 5.5 fewer points per game (114) than when playing on the road (119.5).

The Grizzlies are sinking 13.9 threes per game, which is 0.1 more than they’re averaging away from home (13.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.7% when playing at home and 37% away from home.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2024-25 the Hawks are averaging more points at home (116.9 per game) than away (116.4). And they are conceding less at home (119.3) than on the road (119.6).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is allowing 0.3 fewer points per game at home (119.3) than away (119.6).

The Hawks collect 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (28.6) than on the road (29.8).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Ja Morant Questionable Shoulder Zyon Pullin Out Knee Yuki Kawamura Out Hamstring

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Trae Young Probable Achilles Georges Niang Out Illness Jalen Johnson Out For Season Shoulder Larry Nance Jr. Out Knee Vit Krejci Out Back

