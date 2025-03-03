How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Tuesday, March 4

Published 4:17 am Monday, March 3, 2025

By Data Skrive

There are two games on the college basketball schedule on Monday that feature a ranked team. That includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons versus the Duke Blue Devils.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 2 Duke Blue Devils

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 4 Houston Cougars

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

