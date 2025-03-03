March 3 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Monday, March 3, 2025

There are several strong matchups on today’s NHL schedule, including the Tampa Bay Lightning playing the Florida Panthers.

Information on how to watch today’s NHL action is available for you.

How to Watch March 3 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Ottawa Senators @ Washington Capitals 6:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Tampa Bay Lightning @ Florida Panthers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Buffalo Sabres @ Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ New York Rangers 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ Toronto Maple Leafs 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Los Angeles Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

