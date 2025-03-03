Nets vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Sunday, March 16 Published 5:24 am Monday, March 3, 2025

The Brooklyn Nets (21-39) go head to head with the Atlanta Hawks (27-33) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 16, 2025. The matchup airs on YES and FDSSE.

Nets vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET How to watch on TV: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Favorite: –

Nets vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Nets Hawks 104.8 Points Avg. 116.6 111.3 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 43.7% Field Goal % 46.3% 34.3% Three Point % 35%

Nets’ Top Players

Cameron Johnson puts up 18.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Nets.

D’Angelo Russell adds 12.9 points, 5.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds a game, and Nic Claxton contributes with 10.2 points, two assists and 7.4 rebounds per contest.

Among active players, the Nets are led by Johnson from long distance. He knocks down three shots from deep per game.

Brooklyn’s blocks tend to come from Claxton, who averages 1.5 per game. Keon Johnson is a primary source of steals for Brooklyn, averaging 1.1 steals an outing.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.8 points per game and 11.4 assists per game to go with 3.1 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are nine points, 1.2 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Young hits 2.9 treys per game.

Dyson Daniels’ three steals and Capela’s one block per game are vital to the Hawks’ defensive production.

Nets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/8 Hornets – Away – 3/10 Lakers – Home – 3/11 Cavaliers – Away – 3/13 Bulls – Away – 3/15 Celtics – Home – 3/16 Hawks – Home – 3/18 Celtics – Away – 3/20 Pacers – Away – 3/22 Pacers – Away – 3/24 Mavericks – Home – 3/26 Raptors – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 3/6 Pacers – Home – 3/8 Pacers – Home – 3/10 76ers – Home – 3/12 Hornets – Home – 3/14 Clippers – Home – 3/16 Nets – Away – 3/18 Hornets – Away – 3/22 Warriors – Home – 3/23 76ers – Home – 3/25 Rockets – Away – 3/27 Heat – Away –

