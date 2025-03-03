Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Monday, March 3 Published 3:11 am Monday, March 3, 2025

Top 25 teams will hit the court in two games on Monday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Wake Forest Demon Deacons taking on the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium. For ATS picks for each game, check out the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 Duke Blue Devils vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 81, Wake Forest 60

Duke 81, Wake Forest 60 Projected Favorite: Duke by 21.2 points

Duke by 21.2 points Pick ATS: Duke (-20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 4 Houston Cougars vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 74, Kansas 64

Houston 74, Kansas 64 Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.4 points

Houston by 9.4 points Pick ATS: Kansas (+9.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

