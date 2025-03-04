Cumberland Gap honors senior members of dance, cheer and basketball teams
Published 8:21 am Tuesday, March 4, 2025
1 of 11
Senior members of the Cumberland Gap girls and boys basketball teams, from left: Hayden Beeler, Callie Hoskins, Ashlynn Roberts and Cody Weaver with their families during the CGHS Senior Night festivities. (Photo by Jay Compton)
Senior members of the Cumberland Gap cheer and dance teams, from left: Jaden Spurlock, Lacey Gulley, Bella Gidens, December Woody and Hannah Treadaway with their families during the CGHS Senior Night festivities.
Mr. Cody Weaver
Cody has played basketball for 4 years and is pictured with his father and mother Eddie and Rebecca Weaver and coach Matt Horton. After graduation, Cody’s future plans include becoming a physical therapist.
Miss Hayden Beeler
Hayden has played basketball for 4 years and is pictured with her parents John and Beth Beeler and the Lady Panther coaching staff. After graduation, Hayden’s future plans include attending Lincoln Memorial University and pursuing a degree in education.
Miss Callie Hoskins
Callie has played basketball for 4 years and is pictured with her parents Duane and Alicia Hoskins and the Lady Panther coaching staff. After graduation, Callie’s future plans include attending Lincoln Memorial University before attending pharmacy school with aspirations to become a pharmacist.
Miss Ashlynn Roberts
Ashlynn has played basketball for 4 years and is pictured with her parents Amanda English and William Roberts along with her step-father Dustin English and the Lady Panther coaching staff. After graduation, Ashlynn’s future plans include obtaining a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and pursuing a doctorate in pharmacology.
Miss Hannah Treadaway
Hannah has participated in dance for 4 years and is pictured with her mother Ursula Treadaway and coach Kristan Bain. Hannah plans to attend Carson Newman University where she will continue her dance career and pursue a degree in elementary education After college, Hannah hopes to further her education and obtain a master’s degree in education.
Miss December Woody
December has participated in dance for 4 years and is pictured with her mother Rochelle Daniels and coach Kristan Bain. December plans to graduate with her associate’s degree in May from Walters State Community College. She then plans on attending Carson Newman University to obtain her nursing degree while continuing her dancing career.
Miss Bella Gidens
Bella has participated in cheer for 4 years and is pictured with her mother Amanda Gidens and coach Tabitha Miles. After graduation, Bella’s future plans include attending Lincoln Memorial University to pursue a degree in nursing.
Miss Lacey Gulley
Lacey has participated in cheer for 4 years and is pictured with coach Tabitha Miles and her parents Micheal and Ella Gulley. After graduation, Lacey plans on attending Berea College to play softball, cheer, and major in pre-med.
Miss Jaden Spurlock
Jaden has participated in cheer for 4 years and is pictured with coach Tabitha Miles, her mother Leah Hatfield and papaw Harold Spurlock. Jaden’s future plans include going to get her associates and bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Cumberland Gap High School celebrated senior night on Feb. 14 for members of the dance, cheer, and basketball teams.
“We are proud of these students and the hard work and dedication that they have put into their sport for the past four years,” the announcer read. “From the faculty and staff at CGHS, we wish our athletes nothing but the best in their future endeavors and remember once a Panther, always a Panther.”
Dance team seniors Hannah Treadaway and December Woody were presented with special gift baskets by coach Kristan Bain, Cheer seniors Bella Gidens, Lacey Gulley and Jaden Spurlock were presented with framed photos by coach Tabitha Miles, Lady Panthers basketball seniors Hayden Beeler, Callie Hoskins and Ashlynn Roberts were presented framed jerseys and photos by coach Bethany Evans and assistants Samantha Pierce and Janissa Fultz, and Panther basketball senior Cody Weaver was presented a ball signed by his teammates from coach Matt Horton.