Cumberland Gap honors senior members of dance, cheer and basketball teams Published 8:21 am Tuesday, March 4, 2025

Cumberland Gap High School celebrated senior night on Feb. 14 for members of the dance, cheer, and basketball teams.

“We are proud of these students and the hard work and dedication that they have put into their sport for the past four years,” the announcer read. “From the faculty and staff at CGHS, we wish our athletes nothing but the best in their future endeavors and remember once a Panther, always a Panther.”

Dance team seniors Hannah Treadaway and December Woody were presented with special gift baskets by coach Kristan Bain, Cheer seniors Bella Gidens, Lacey Gulley and Jaden Spurlock were presented with framed photos by coach Tabitha Miles, Lady Panthers basketball seniors Hayden Beeler, Callie Hoskins and Ashlynn Roberts were presented framed jerseys and photos by coach Bethany Evans and assistants Samantha Pierce and Janissa Fultz, and Panther basketball senior Cody Weaver was presented a ball signed by his teammates from coach Matt Horton.