One dead as fire destroys Bronco Mexican Restaurant Published 11:34 am Tuesday, March 4, 2025

One person was killed Monday morning when the Bronco Mexican Grill in Harrogate was destroyed by fire. A name has not been released, but officials reported earlier in the day that a person who was living upstairs was unaccounted for. The body is being sent to Knoxville for an autopsy and identification.

The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. and the building, which also housed the Harrogate Tobacco Shop, was fully engulfed when fire fighters arrived on the scene.

Fire fighters from the Harrogate, Cumberland Gap, Speedwell, TNT, North and South Claiborne volunteer fire departments all responded to the blaze with mutual aid from the Middlesboro Fire Department and Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. A call was also sent out for any other available firefighters to assist. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol blocked off U.S. 25E and diverted traffic to Patterson Road. While crews were unable to prevent a total loss of Broncos fire fighters worked throughout the day to keep the surrounding businesses dowsed with water so the fire wouldn’t spread.

“We had nine fire departments, I believe, that were on site,” Harrogate Mayor Troy Poore told WATE. “It was multiple fighting the fire in this building just to keep it under control and get it knocked down and plus protect these other two buildings.”

Powell Valley Electric and Claiborne Utilities District terminated power and gas service to the area for safety.

Poore said the structure, which formerly housed the Oasis, was one of Harrogate’s oldest buildings.

“It’s a big loss, It is. It was sort of a landmark here in Harrogate, it’s 50 years old, and of course, we’ve been incorporated for 30,” said Poore. “But this is probably one of the oldest buildings in Harrogate as far as that part goes. Hate to see it, I’m just glad we got it out and didn’t have any more damage.”

Roger Poore said his father had built the building as a pizza shop, Oasis, in the 1970s and it became a gathering place for the community. The restaurant had been in his family for years, later being owned by his aunt and uncle.

“A good bunch of people just wanted to come here and have fun and have a good time and not have to watch their back. You know, we didn’t have to worry about something happening and when Patsy owned it, there was never any trouble here, they wouldn’t allow it,” he said.

Even though the business eventually changed ownership he said it was painful to see his father’s building destroyed.

TBI and the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire.