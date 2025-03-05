Claiborne County Soil Conservation District annual Tree Day this Friday Published 10:27 am Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The Claiborne County Soil Conservation District will be holding their annual Tree Day this Friday, March 7, with bareroot seedlings available at Harrogate City Hall and Walmart in New Tazewell from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or until all trees are gone.

They will have Short Leaf Pines (free), White Dogwood ($1), Chinkapin Oak ($1), Pecan ($1), Fuji Apple ($5) and Ruby Rush Apple ($5).

The event is sponsored by Walmart, Claiborne Farmers Co-Op, Hearthside Bank, Commercial Bank, The Claiborne County Commission, Claiborne County Soil Conservation District, Tennessee Department of Forestry, Harrogate Garden Club, and the Harrogate Tree Board. For additional information please contact Kim at Claiborne SCD 423-626-3811 ext. 101 or at claibornescd@netscape.net.