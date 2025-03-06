Jacksboro man charged with sex offense involving juvenile Published 5:22 pm Thursday, March 6, 2025

A Jacksboro man has been charged with four counts of rape of a child, aggravated attempted rape and aggravated sexual battery following an investigation by Claiborne County Detective Niki McGeorge and Brianna Green from the Department of Children Services.

WRIL reports that according to citations, McGeorge and Green became familiar with sexual abuse incidents involving 29-year-old Brandon Hale of Jacksboro, Tenn., and a female juvenile.

Through the investigation, victim’s statement, and home video footage, it was determined that in the early morning hours of December 21, 2024, Hale allegedly subjected a 12-year-old female to sexual contact on three separate occasions within the same incident and additionally a fourth incident involving sodomy.

During the incidents, the victim stated she did try to push Hale away, denying the contact.

Hale was arrested and lodged in the Claiborne County Jail.