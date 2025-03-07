Applications open for 2025 Appalachian Youth Leadership Summit Published 11:32 am Friday, March 7, 2025

1 of 2

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Appalachian Youth Leadership Summit (AYLS), a collaboration between Partners for Rural Impact and Lincoln Memorial University, is now accepting applications for its 2025 program. The four-day event, scheduled for June 10-13, 2025, will take place on LMU’s main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee.

The summit is open to rising high school juniors and seniors for the 2025-26 school year from 42 school districts in Kentucky, as well as Claiborne County, Tennessee, and Lee County, Virginia. Participants will engage in leadership training, networking, and problem-solving experiences.

The event includes:

Email newsletter signup

– Engaging workshops on leadership, communication, and teamwork

– Community service projects to promote civic engagement

– Inspiring keynote speakers from the Appalachian region

– Real-world challenge exhibitions where students propose solutions to local issues

– Exclusive networking and mentorship opportunities

“We believe this summit will not only help students grow as leaders but also strengthen the future of Appalachia,” said Rian Johnson of Partners for Rural Impact. “Looking forward to seeing the next generation of Appalachian leaders step up.”

Applications are open through April 4, 2025.

For the first time, AYLS will offer two application tracks:

AYLS 1.0 – Open to students who have not previously attended the summit.

AYLS 2.0 – Open to students who participated in 2024 and are returning as mentors.

AYLS alumni graduating in spring 2025 may be invited to serve as chaperones.

In 2024, the summit hosted 49 student leaders from 43 school districts across Kentucky,

Tennessee, and Virginia. Participants took part in discussions on advocacy, resilience, and

community development, presenting leadership projects addressing challenges in their

communities.

Dr. Amon Couch, Interim Vice President of Place-Based Partnerships at Partners for Rural

Impact, said the program provides students with valuable skills and connections.

“The young leaders who participate in AYLS walk away with more than just knowledge—they leave with a sense of purpose, a deeper connection to their communities, and the skills to drive real change. By investing in our students today, we are strengthening the future of Appalachia.”

For more details visit www.partnersrural.org/AYLS or feel free to reach out to Johnson at rian.johnson@partnersrural.org.