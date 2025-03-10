Published 2:38 pm Monday, March 10, 2025

Ida Mae (Mabe) Monroe of Maynardville, TN went peacefully in her sleep at home on Monday, March 10, 2025. Preceded in death by her husband, Verlie Monroe; mother and father, Susie and Will Mabe of Lone Mountain; brother, Clarence; sisters, Levie, Edith, Odoska and Annette of Monroe, Michigan. Ida was raised in Lone Mountain and always called it home.

Survived by her children, Dorothy Essary, Barbara (Ralph) Williams, Lonnie Monroe, Joyce (late Anthony) Anderson, Bertha Painter of Maynardville and Marily (Daniel) Bell of White Pine. Several nieces, nephews, grand-children, great grandchildren and great-great grandchild.

The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday, March 13, 2025, with funeral to follow at 7 PM, Rev. James E. Whitson officiating, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary. Burial 11:00 AM Friday, March 14, 2025, at Jackson Cemetery, Lone Mountain, Claiborne County. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 AM Friday at the funeral home to go with the procession. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.