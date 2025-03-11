Bulldog baseball off to 5-1 start Published 12:23 pm Tuesday, March 11, 2025

The Claiborne Bulldog baseball team won four games last week — two each over Washburn and Hancock County — to improve to 5-1 on the season.

Monday the Bulldogs downed Washburn 8-4. Sophomore Garrett Keiter struck out 16 batters while giving up just one run on two hits and two walks over 5-⅔ innings to earn the victory. Keiter also shined on offense with four hits including two doubles.

Emery Keiter, Noah Burke, and Sam Wilson each drove in two runs for Claiborne

Claiborne jumped on top in the first inning on a two-run single by Noah Burke and added a run in the third on Sam Wilson’s RBI single.

Tuesday the Bulldogs edged the Pirates 1-0. Wilson got the win in that one as he struck out 10 and scattered four hits in a complete game shutout. He also drove in the game’s lone run with an RBI ground out in the bottom of the first inning.

Garrett Keiter had two hits and stole two bases.

On Friday Claiborne swept a double-header from Hancock County 11-0 and 13-3.

Hunter Greer delivered a three-run double during a five-run second inning. Burke drove in a pair of runs with a single and a double while Emery Keiter had an RBI double and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Garrett Keiter struck out nine and walked two over four no-hit innings to get the win. Keiter leads the state with 40 strikeouts on the season.

In game two, Burke singled and doubled to drive in three runs and also stole home in the game. Garrett Keiter, Hunter Greer and Emery Keiter also had two hits in the game.

Emery Keiter earned the win after allowing one hit and one run (zero earned) over three innings, striking out five and walking three.

Claiborne was scheduled to host Cumberland Gap on Tuesday and visit the Panthers on Thursday before starting district play at Cherokee on Friday and hosting the Chiefs on Saturday.