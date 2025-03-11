Tenn. House of Representatives Weekly Wrap Published 12:18 pm Tuesday, March 11, 2025

House seeks to fight violent crime with DNA

A bill sponsored by State Rep. John Crawford, requires law enforcement to collect a biological specimen for DNA analysis from individuals arrested for felony offenses. Like fingerprints and photographs, DNA can be used to uniquely identify individuals involved in crimes. House Bill 473 would establish procedures for DNA collection and the management of biological samples by law enforcement.

If it becomes law, anyone arrested for a felony offense will have a biological specimen collected before being released from custody. The arresting authority will use a buccal swab collection kit to gather the sample, which will then be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) for analysis. The DNA information will be securely stored and could aid in criminal investigations.

The TBI will establish uniform procedures for DNA collection, and law enforcement agencies must follow these standards. If a defendant is granted bond or recognizance, providing a DNA specimen will be a condition of release. The bill requires the TBI to destroy DNA samples and related records if charges are dismissed or a defendant is acquitted, provided there are no other pending charges or warrants.

General Assembly approves limiting devices in classrooms

Legislation requiring local school boards and charter schools to implement policies banning the use of personal communication devices during instructional time was approved by the General Assembly this week. House Bill 932 sponsored by State Rep. Rebecca Alexander defines personal communication devices as cellphones, tablets, laptops, smart watches and gaming devices. There are exceptions for educational purposes, health management and students with disabilities.

Several school systems across Tennessee have implemented similar personal device policies and have seen tremendous benefits while not limiting important communication to parents. House Bill 932 requires schools to establish a system to communicate with parents during emergencies.

Proposal will enhance medical readiness of TN National Guard

A bill making its way through the General Assembly seeks to enhance the medical readiness of the Tennessee National Guard by increasing access to health care.

The TN National Guard Servicemember Medical Readiness Act, sponsored by State Rep. Gary Hicks, will create a premium reimbursement grant program within the Tennessee Department of Military to help National Guard members in the Volunteer State with health care costs.

House Bill 479 will authorize premium reimbursement grants for guardsmen who are eligible for medical or dental coverage through TRICARE, the United States military’s health insurance program. The Tennessee Adjutant General will establish requirement criteria that servicemembers must meet in their application to receive reimbursements.

Members of the National Guard with certain medical or dental issues can be deemed nondeployable for federal and state missions, which can include floods, fires and tornadoes. This legislation seeks to enhance military readiness, boost recruiting and retention, and improve access to and continuity of care in the Tennessee National Guard.

House seeks protections against dangers of fentanyl

Several proposals to protect Tennesseans from the dangers of fentanyl moved through the House of Representatives this week.

House Bill 751 sponsored by Rep. Jeremy Faison will enhance the penalty to a Class E felony for knowingly placing a child in danger of death or injury by possessing any amount of fentanyl or its derivatives in their presence. It would be a Class B felony if the child exposed to the dangerous drug is under eight years old.

Poison centers in the United States managed 539 cases of children under six years old being exposed to fentanyl in 2023, an increase from 10 cases in 2016, according to America’s Poison Centers.

House Bill 573 sponsored by State Rep. Clay Doggett would lower the amount of fentanyl that would be deemed a Class A felony in Tennessee from 150 grams to 50 grams. Offenders accused of selling, manufacturing or possessing 50 grams or more of fentanyl or a derivative would face a Class A felony with a fine of up to $500,000, according to House Bill 573.

Both bills advanced out of the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee this week and are scheduled to be heard for consideration in the House Judiciary Committee on March 12.

State Rep. Dennis Powers represents the 36th House District, which includes Campbell, Union and parts of Claiborne County. He is the Full Chairman of the Public Acts Committee in Tennessee House of Representatives. He also serves on the Business and Utilities Subcommittee, the State and Local Government Committee, Commerce Committee, Department and Agencies Sub-committee and Calendar and Rules Committee.