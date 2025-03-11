TNT celebrates Read Across America Week Published 12:28 pm Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Tazewell-New Tazewell Primary School celebrated Read Across America Week March 3-7 with guests coming in to read their favorite Dr. Seuss books to the children. Each day had a special theme for the kids with Fox in Sox Monday when they could wear their craziest socks, Sleep Book Tuesday when they could wear pajamas, Wacky Wednesday when they could wear mismatched clothes, Cat in the Hat Thursday when they could wear their favorite hats and Oh, The Places You’ll Go Friday when they could wear a TNT shirt or a shirt from their favorite college. (Photos submitted)