Lady Panthers defeat Cherokee

The Lady Chiefs from Cherokee came into the Gap looking for a win on the hardwood but the Lady Panthers were the ones getting the “W” by the final score of 64-44.

Starting the game, the Gap got behind the six points of Kayli Hinckley to match Cherokee 13-13.

The second was all Cumberland Gap and they used the period to outscore their opponent 18-5. Kylie Fultz was the catalyst with six points along with Presley Cole and her five points.

At the half the home team led 31-18.

The Gap had a great third period as they placed 16 points on the board and gave up only four. Six Lady Panthers recorded third period scores.

Cherokee woke up during the final period and dropped in 22 points but the Lady Panthers nearly matched them with 18 to secure the 20 point victory.

Leading the Lady Panthers was Hinckley with 15 with all of them three pointers. Neveah Kerns played well and finished with 12. Cole had 11, Kylie Fultz had nine, Jaden Brock finished with seven, Abbie Fultz recorded six, Emery Glover had three and Abigail Garner had two rounding put the total.

Head coach Dennis Cline said this following the win, “They’ve played hard the last two games. Very proud of them.”

By ALLEN EARL

Photo by Mara Brock