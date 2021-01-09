Lady Bulldogs use eight three’s to defeat Lady Indians

Hancock County finally got back on the court January 8 at Claiborne High School after a long COVID break. The Lady Bulldogs hadn’t played a game since the holiday tournament and the Lady Indians hadn’t played a game in what seemed forever due to COVID-19.

Claiborne’s head coach Ariel Nickel spoke about the key to a Lady Bulldogs win, “We don’t know much about them but the video we did see let us know that they were a scrappy, hard playing team like always. The key is for us to match their effort.”

Claiborne hit a big three pointer to get the scoring started and they quickly found out that their shooting from behind the arc was on fire.

At game’s end, eight had fallen in route to the 46-24 victory.

The first half saw Claiborne score 23 points including 12 on made three pointers. Hannah Fugate led CHS at the half with six points.

During the second half Claiborne used the scoring efforts of Allie Jones and her nine points to stay out front and secure a 46-24 victory.

Leading Claiborne in scoring was Fugate and Jones both with nine, Emma Myatt had seven, Lucy Shockley had six, Hailey Sexton and Chelsea Harvey had five, Taylor Pressnell had four and Macie Sumner recorded a single point.

Cassie Seal led Hancock and all scorers with 12 points.

After the game Nickel said this, “We shot the ball well tonight and played hard.”

Video: Hannah Fugate rips a three

Video and photo by Allen Earl

By ALLEN EARL

