Linda Helen Estep, 95

Linda Helen Estep, age 95, of Harrogate, TN; was born April 10, 1927, in Atlanta, GA., and passed away on May 28, 2022.

Linda Helen was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Earl Estep, in 1992, the love of her life, after 48 years of marriage. Son Ernie Earl Estep; daughter; Linda Gail Amis; son-in-law: James Sandifur; grandson: Charles Compton; parents: Robert and Irene Ralston; sisters: Sue Gardner and Dorothy Howell; brothers: Junior, Donald, Billy and Bobby, Floyd, Lake, James, Eugene, and Rosevelt.

Linda Helen is survived by: son Larry and wife Joyce; daughters: Suzette Sandifur and Vickie Estep. Grandsons: Todd Estep, Jimmy and Steven Amis, Ashley and Eric Estep, and Christopher Sandifur. Granddaughters: Lisa Peltier and Jamie MacIsaac. Several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Linda Helen was saved at an early age and was a member of Big Spring Union Baptist Church.

The family will have a graveside service at 2 PM on Wednesday June 1, 2022 in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Harrogate. Family requests everyone please meet at the cemetery.

Minister: Rev. David Cosby

Singer: Barbara Hatfield

Pallbearers: Christopher Sandifur, Eric Estep, Ashley Estep, Jimmy Amis, Nicklas Amis, and Cody Amis

Honorary Pallbearers: Todd Estep and Clydie Burchette

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.