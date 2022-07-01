Bobbie Jean Edwards, 84

Bobbie Jean Edwards, age 84, was born on April 18, 1938 and passed away on June 29, 2022.

Bobbie was a faithful and beloved member of Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church. Bobbie loved to be surrounded by all her family, cook, work on her quilt pieces, and took such pride in working in her flowers and garden,

Bobbie is preceded in death by:

Parents- Esco and Mossy (Keck) Collins

Spouses- Norman “Pete” England, Clarence “Preacher” Collins, and James Roy “JR” Edwards

Siblings- Brothers- Normal Collins, Edward (Georgette) Collins, Wayne Collins, Isaac (Thelma) Collins

Siblings-Sisters- Ina (Johnnie Nick) Sharp, Ora Lee Lytle, Patsy Dyke

Granddaughter- Jessica Smith Lewis

She is survived by:

Sons- Tony (Wilma) England, Rex (Brenda) England, Todd (Teresa) England

Grandchildren- Amanda (Terry) Baker, Cody (Heather) England, Logan (Ashley) England, Tyler England, Timmy (Brittany) England, Stacy (Holly) Bolton, John (Rachel) Wells, Rita (James) Boles, Kevin (Michelle) Edwards, Michael Edwards, Madison Lewis and Natalie Lewis

Brother-in-Law- Billy Mark “Bud” Dyke

Sister-in-Law- Lorene Collins

As well as a host of Great Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends