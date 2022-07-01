Bobbie Jean Edwards, 84
Published 11:06 am Friday, July 1, 2022
Bobbie Jean Edwards, age 84, was born on April 18, 1938 and passed away on June 29, 2022.
Bobbie was a faithful and beloved member of Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church. Bobbie loved to be surrounded by all her family, cook, work on her quilt pieces, and took such pride in working in her flowers and garden,
Bobbie is preceded in death by:
Parents- Esco and Mossy (Keck) Collins
Spouses- Norman “Pete” England, Clarence “Preacher” Collins, and James Roy “JR” Edwards
Siblings- Brothers- Normal Collins, Edward (Georgette) Collins, Wayne Collins, Isaac (Thelma) Collins
Siblings-Sisters- Ina (Johnnie Nick) Sharp, Ora Lee Lytle, Patsy Dyke
Granddaughter- Jessica Smith Lewis
She is survived by:
Sons- Tony (Wilma) England, Rex (Brenda) England, Todd (Teresa) England
Grandchildren- Amanda (Terry) Baker, Cody (Heather) England, Logan (Ashley) England, Tyler England, Timmy (Brittany) England, Stacy (Holly) Bolton, John (Rachel) Wells, Rita (James) Boles, Kevin (Michelle) Edwards, Michael Edwards, Madison Lewis and Natalie Lewis
Brother-in-Law- Billy Mark “Bud” Dyke
Sister-in-Law- Lorene Collins
As well as a host of Great Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family, and friends