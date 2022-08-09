Budding game designer wants to help those with brain diseases

NEWS RELEASE

Since eighth grade, Zoe Hubbard has known she wanted to design video games, but not for late-night bouts of “Fortnite” or “League of Legends.”

Hubbard, a May 2022 graduate of Renaissance High School in Franklin, wants her games to help people with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, ADHD and other brain-based conditions. Studies have shown that activities in a virtual world can help with memory, comprehension, awareness and, in turn, overall physical and emotional health.

First, though, the games must be fun, she said.

“You can use video games as a form of education, and a lot of the educational games out there aren’t that good, so you kind of tune out and don’t learn much,” said Hubbard, who plans to major in computer science when she arrives in fall semester as a freshman at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Her lifetime goal is why she enrolled in Calculus Prep Camp this summer at UTC.

Now in its second year, the camp—taking place July 26 through Aug. 5—is a collaboration between the UTC Department of Mathematics and the College of Engineering and Computer Science. Its goal is to help students bypass a pre-calculus class, which usually is required before a student can take any calculus course. Most math, engineering and computer science students must take calculus to earn their degree.

At the end of the prep camp, students—who must have an ACT math score of 24 or higher to be accepted—take an exam and, if they pass, can vault straight into college calculus.

