LMU to host dinner for local veterans

Local veterans and their families are invited to attend a free dinner in honor of Veterans Day on Nov. 9, at 6 p.m., at the Hamilton Math and Science Building on the Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) main campus in Harrogate. The event is hosted by the Student Association of Military and Osteopathic Medicine Physicians and Surgeons (SAMOPS) from LMU-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine (LMU-DCOM).

Veterans Day is observed annually on Nov. 11. The date marks the anniversary of the end of World War I that occurred at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918. Veterans Day honors America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the citizens of the United States.

SAMOPS is a program for LMU students interested in a career in military medicine. While many military members have joined, those not currently contracted in the military, or part of the ROTC, are welcome as well.

The dinner will feature special guest speaker Anthony Littrell, MD, MPH, assistant professor of preventative medicine an interim chair of public health at LMU-DCOM. Littrell is a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Army Medical Corps. Littrell received his medical degree from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in 1995 and a master’s degree in International Health from John Hopkins School of Medicine. He went on to complete a residency in preventive medicine and public health at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR). Littrell has worked as a public health specialist in several countries around the world including Kenya, Moldova and Afghanistan.

He completed a tour of duty at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute for Infectious Diseases where he became a leading expert in the development of treatments and preventive strategies for several emerging diseases with bioterrorism potential. His next assignment involved him in advanced projects related to the diagnosis and prevention of tropical diseases in special forces soldiers deployed to over 150 countries worldwide.

Following his tour in Army Special Forces Command, he returned to the WRAIR as the deputy director of the Division of Preventive Medicine where he was involved in shaping the future of Army preventive medicine.

Please RSVP by Nov. 2 to Alec Donohue via email at alec.donohue@LMUnet.edu.

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is located on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU’s values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often underserved region of Appalachia and beyond. For more information about LMU-DCOM, call 800-325-0900, ext. 7082, email dcom@LMUnet.edu, or visit us online at http://med.LMUnet.edu.