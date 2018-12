S.M.M.S. hosted H.Y. Livesay, November 29 for two games of varsity basketball. The games were close and fans got to see two teams give their all especially during the exciting boy’s game that went back and forth the entire second half. The Lady Eagles won the girl’s game 20-13 but the Blue Devils won the boys contest 48-45. Enjoy the photos and pick up a print edition for more on these games and other sports.