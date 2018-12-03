Photo gallery: 2018 Claiborne County JV tournament

The Claiborne County junior varsity basketball tournament began December 3 at Claiborne High School hosted by H.Y. Livesay. Three teams moved on in the tournament including the Midway Lady Red Devils who upset the Powell Valley Lady Indians, Powell Valley boys who defeated the Clairfield Eagles and Springdale Lady Owls defeated the Clairfield Lady Eagles. Here are a few photos from the first night of games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.