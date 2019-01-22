Grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury returned several true bills during its January term.

Bryant Edward Maiden, 28, was indicted on four counts of rape of a child allegedly occurring from June 1, 2015 to June 30, 2016. The alleged victim was between the ages of three and 13, according to the true bill.

Jordan Lee Shoffner, 30, and Jeremiah Vanburen, 38, were indicted under one true bill. Shoffner was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary (fourth offense) and theft over $2,500. Vanburen was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary and theft over $2,500. These events allegedly occurred on Sept. 12.

Shoffner was also indicted on a separate true bill on one count each of aggravated burglary (fourth offense) and theft over $2,500 during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 4. He was previously convicted of aggravated burglary on Oct. 13, 2009 and Oct. 8 and Oct. 28 of 2011.

The grand jury indicted Cody William Adams, 28, on one count each of vandalism under $1,000 and theft over $10,000 during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 20.

A true bill was returned on Brody Lay, 38, who was indicted on one count of theft under $1,000 during an event allegedly occurring on July 26.

Hershel Baker, 53, was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500 during a series of events allegedly occurring from April 1 through July 19.

The grand jury indicted Tony Collins, 28, on one count of driving on a suspended license during an event allegedly occurring on April 12, 2017.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. It does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.