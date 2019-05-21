JFWA receives STEM Certification for K-12 programs

The J. Frank White Academy (JFWA), on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), has received STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – certification from the accrediting organization, AdvancED, and is now one of 15 STEM certified programs in Tennessee and one of only six elementary programs.

“JFWA has leveraged its position in the LMU family to expose its students to high-quality STEM collaborations with various professors and university programs,” said JFWA STEM Coordinator and Assistant Principal Chris Stotts. “An additional highlight of the JFWA STEM program is the rich partnerships developed with various community stakeholder groups.”

JFWA hosted a successful review team visit from AdvancED April 29-30. Leading up to the visit, the review team spent weeks analyzing evidence submitted by the JFWA STEM team as it related to the JFWA elementary STEM program. This evidence highlighted the Academy’s approaches in developing the 21st century critical-thinking skills needed for life-long learning and college readiness.

The program’s mission is to provide students with unique and diverse learning opportunities through rigorous, experiential and problem-based learning grounded in authentic professional practice and an interdisciplinary/collaborative curriculum incorporating all aspects of the STEM model.

Within the past academic year, elementary students have worked closely in a collaborative effort with officials from the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park as well as Vaughn & Melton engineering firm, of Middlesboro, in designing effective solutions to issues within the national park. This partnership will continue in the fall as students are working with the park in designing effective social awareness mechanisms related to the white-nose fungus syndrome found in local bat populations.

AdvancED’s STEM Certification provides Pre-K-12 institutions as well as programs within institutions a research-based framework and criteria for their awareness, continuous improvement and assessment of the quality, rigor and substance of their STEM educational programs. Through valid and reliable processes, tools and training, AdvancED STEM Certification ensures that even the most effective educators and programs continually assess and improve to meet the needs and demands of the real world.

The J. Frank White Academy is a private coeducational college preparatory school located on the campus of LMU. JFWA is now accepting applications for grades K-12 for fall 2019. For more information contact Director of Admissions Cory Cheek at Cory.Cheek@LMUnet.edu or apply online at JFWA.LMUnet.edu.