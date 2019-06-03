June 4, 2019

Photo gallery: Springdale basketball skills camp

By Allen Earl

Published 1:38 pm Monday, June 3, 2019

Springdale Elementary School started its basketball skills camp June 3 and there were over 40 athletes in attendance. The kids were there to improve their skills as basketball players and to have fun doing it. Here are a few photos from the camp, please enjoy and look for more in an upcoming print edition and on the website.

