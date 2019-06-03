Photo gallery: Springdale basketball skills camp
Springdale Elementary School started its basketball skills camp June 3 and there were over 40 athletes in attendance. The kids were there to improve their skills as basketball players and to have fun doing it. Here are a few photos from the camp, please enjoy and look for more in an upcoming print edition and on the website.
You Might Like
UCRA, Melvin Corum Memorial Race
Tazewell Speedway held the United Crate Racing Alliance, Melvin Corum Memorial 40-Lap Feature Event May, 26. During the UCRA feature,... read more