Photo gallery: Springdale Volunteer Fire Deparetment Car Show

Springdale Volunteer Fire Department held its 16th Annual Car Show, August 17. Over 150 vehicles were shown and everyone had a great time. The two big awards were as follows: Mayor’s Choice went to Zack Brooks and his Ford Mustang while the Fire Fighter’s Choice Award went to Keith Bullen and his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air. The longest drive to the show award was presented to David Thomas in his 1996 Chevrolet Corvette who drove 250 plus miles to be at the show. SVFD thanks everyone who made the show such a success.