NSDAR holds interesting, informative meeting

The Major George Gibson Chapter NSDAR enjoyed a successful meeting on Sept. 28, held at the Flatwoods United Methodist Church in Jonesville VA. Fourteen members and one guest attended the informative event. Regent Agnes Marcum opened the meeting with a welcome to members and guest prior to the group participating in the opening ritual and patriotic activities.

Marcum presented Nancy Britton with the Past Regent’s pin and thanked her for 6 years of dedicated service. Britton then presented Marcum with a pin as new Chapter Regent.

Andrea Cheak gave a short summary of the President General’s Message, from the American Spirit Magazine, concerning the “Patriot and Service to Veterans Project.” She reminded members to record their “Service to America” hours.

Joy Burchett related information about the Gold Star Mothers, taken from the National Defender.

Susan Parker read about the history of discrimination against Native American school children. Regent Marcum spoke of learning the Cherokee name of her great grandmother. Even though she was known by the name Chadwell, her native name was Stalls, Marcum said.

Parker read an article about the meaning of the flag, as told by Henry Ward Beecher.

Augusta Sinon related a personal account by a student who attended the Crossnore School, in North Carolina. Judy Hounshell made the group aware that DAR is in receipt of thank you notes for donating to Crossnore and Berry College. Hounshell said that Tamassee is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Judy Richmond listed just what influences autumn leaf color. Richmond reminded the group to take in hummingbird feeders and to make sure birds have water during drought.

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. The group learned that this particular cancer is the second most common in women after breast cancer and is most common in women over age 50. The main symptom is bloating.

The women were reminded that Sept. 27 is National Women’s Health and Fitness Day.

Britton spoke of Sept. 8 as a special day set aside for grandparents. In keeping with the event, Britton read a few statistics about National Grandparents Day.

Regent Marcum mentioned Sept. 28, 1781 – the date in which General George Washington, commanding a force of French and Continental troops, began the siege known as the Battle of Yorktown. Britton said that Washington was credited with firing the first shot.

The Oct. 8 Lunch and Learn, held at the Middlesboro ARH, covered the topic of Breast Cancer Awareness. These monthly lunches are free and usually last from noon to 1:15 p.m. Attendees must register in advance.

Nov. 20 is National Family Volunteer Day. The group was asked to think of something individuals might do to celebrate this day, even if only for an hour.

Charlotte Brooks reported that she recently read and, along with Andrea Cheak, rang bells to 13 student groups.

Hounshell said the recent Dedication and Celebration of Historical Markers was attended by eight chapter members.

Sharon Harrell updated members on the status of this year’s veterans’ bags. Thirty bags are again planned. Regent Marcum reminded members to bring their remaining items to the next chapter meeting. Harrell said they would like to deliver the bags closer to Thanksgiving this year so veterans can enjoy the Christmas-themed throws.

Rebecca Royal presented an interesting and informative program on quilts and the art of quilting. Royal and several other members brought quilts to display while discussing the art.

Marcum made a motion, which was unanimously adopted, to amend the printed copy of the Major George Gibson Chapter bylaws, as advised by National Parliamentarian.

She appointed Susan Parker and Judy Hansard to continue the development of a chapter web page. The chapter blog will be updated and revised by Karen Ramsey. Myra Richardson was appointed to monitor the Facebook page and update regularly. Chapter library materials are to be given to Joy Burchett, as Librarian. Dolores Ham is currently unable to perform these duties.

The October meeting of the DAR will begin at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, and will be held at the Flatwoods UMC Church. Augusta Sinon will lead the program with Andrea Cheak hosting.

Marcum said she designated the Flatwoods UMC Church as the chapter home meeting place following a request from the State Regent that she maintain an official meeting site.