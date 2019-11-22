Claiborne JV teams split games with David Crockett

Basketball season is upon us and the Claiborne Bulldogs hosted the David Crockett Pioneers in the first official night of games in the newly named Carl R. Green Gymnasium. Defense is what allowed the junior varsity Lady Bulldogs to get out of a 4-0 hole November 21 against David Crockett.

Claiborne led after one period of play but the visiting Lady Pioneers came back to regain the lead. The momentum went back and forth during the second period with Claiborne leading 15-14 at the half.

The two teams swapped the lead throughout the third period but Claiborne was one point better going into the final period, 24-23. Claiborne led by eight as the game always closing to an end and won the contest 33-27.

Leading Claiborne in the victory was Hailey Sexton with 11, Taylor Pressnell had seven, Emma Myatt had six, Hannah Fugate had five, Makenzie Walker and Jordan Fultz both had two points. Kandence Fannon led Crockett with 16.

Next on the court was the junior varsity Bulldogs and they got behind early just like the girls did only to storm back and lead by three at the end of the first period, 17-14. Early in the second, the Pioneers tied and then took the lead. Claiborne stepped up the defensive pressure and regained the lead. At the half the Bulldogs led 27-25.

The Bulldogs lost the momentum during the third period and allowed the Pioneers to retake the lead back at 33-32. The Bulldogs finished the third period looking up at a 38-35 Pioneer lead.

The game was tied twice with just under two minutes left. At 1:39 the score was 46-46. The Bulldogs defense had a breakdown late that gave the visitors a four point lead. Claiborne battled back and were down only four points with 12 seconds remaining. 52-48 was the final score with the Pioneers enjoying the win.

Leading the Bulldogs in the losing effort was Seth Morelock with 13. Levi Peoples had 11, Landen Wilson had nine, Cooper Sams had five, Tyler Myatt and Zack Bailey both had three and Conner Atkins along with Isaac Moyers had two points. Clint Pierce led Crockett with 14.