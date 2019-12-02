Estep dispenses plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep dispensed several plea agreements recently, during hearings in Claiborne Sessions Court.

Erica E. Gibson, 32, charged with one count of assault, was sentenced to six months ETHRA supervised probation with 16 days confinement. Gibson was given credit for 16 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any unlawful contact with her victim.

Mark Branham, 41, charged with one count of vandalism under $1,000, was sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation with 77 days confinement. Branham was given credit for 77 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines. Branham is barred from any unlawful contact with his victims.

Farron Dawn Baker, 30, charged with one count of driving under the influence (third offense), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 120 days confinement. Baker was given credit for 21 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Zachary Owen Cobb, 37, charged with one count each of driving under the influence (second offense) and theft under $1,000, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement. Cobb forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He is eligible for a suspended sentence on this case after the initial 45 days if so ordered by the criminal court judge in Cobb’s violation of probation case. This is contingent upon Cobb completing a rehabilitation program. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Aaron Lee Smith, 27, was charged with one count each of driving under the influence, vandalism under $1,000 and possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Smith was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. He was given credit for three days of jail time already served. Smith must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines. He is barred from any contact with his victim and is ordered to stay off his victim’s property. Smith must attend DUI School. His driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Ollie Jean Harness, 56, charged with one count of driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with two days confinement. Harness must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Her driver’s license is revoked per the Dept. of Safety.

Lee Hoskins, 26, charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, was sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation with 30 days confinement. Hoskins was given credit for 10 day of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

Shelia Ann Dummett, 52, charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days confinement. Dummett is eligible for a suspended sentence if she is accepted and successfully completes the 8th Judicial Drug Court.

James Travis Mills, 43, charged with one count each of criminal trespassing and theft under $1,000 (shoplifting), was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days EHTRA supervised probation with 11 days confinement. Mills was given credit for 11 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. He is barred from the Walmart store premises.

Jimmy R. Hall, 32, charged with two counts of theft under $500, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 15 days confinement. Hall was given credit for 15 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $200 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $150 to the Economic Crime Fund. He must pay $1,500 in restitution to his victim. As a special condition of his probationary status, Hall must also pay any outstanding amount owed in another criminal case. If this amount is not paid, Hall will be held in violation of the current case.

April E. Laws, 52, charged with one count of theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Laws must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. She is barred from the Dollar General property.