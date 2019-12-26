2019 Middle School Varsity All-Tournament Selections

The 2019 Claiborne County middle school varsity basketball tournament ended, December 20, with the H.Y. Livesay girls and Soldier’s Memorial Middle School boys winning titles. Following the conclusion of the week long tournament there were several players named to both the girl’s and boy’s All-Tournament Teams.

The 2019 girl’s all-tournament selections went to Nevaeh Allen, Sara Gibson, Lily Rosson, Jennebeth Wilburn, Addie Nelson, Allie Jones, Ily Bussell, Genesis Bailey, Hayden Beeler, Callie Hoskins, Ashlynn Robbins and the girl’s most valuable player was Gracie Nash.

The 2019 boy’s all-tournament selections went to Nate Marlow, Isaac Brown, Jake Smith, Andy Osborne, Kolton Goins, Brayden Painter, Hyrum Hinckley, Lane Bunch, Isaiah Gerrells, Eli Poore, Brady Hamlin. Ethan Cupp was named the 2019 tournament most valuable player.

The MVP selections were hard to choose during this tournament as several played great throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all these future high school players.