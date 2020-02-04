The James celebrate 55 years of marriage

Photo submitted

Joe and Emma Sue James, who are celebrating 55 years of marriage, have a host of relatives and friends who say they would like to congratulate the couple for “putting up with each other” for so long. “We love you both,” they say. Married on Feb. 19, 1965, the couple has one son, Leonard, who is married to Traci, and a grandson, Justin, who is married to Candace. A step-grandson, Stevie Turner, is married to Jamie. Joe and Emma also have a great-granddaughter, Raylynn Paige James.