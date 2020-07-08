Ruth Parkey Fugate, 101

Ruth Parkey Fugate, age 101, was born June 4, 1919 and died June 24, 2020, at home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Whitt G. Parkey and Statia Chadwell Parkey; husband Frank R. Fugate; son Wayne Fugate; and grandson Whitt Fugate.

Survived by daughter Elizabeth Fugate; grandson Whitt Shuford; granddaughter Cindy (Jeff) Norris and Lilly. She is also survived by Patrick Turner whom she loved and considered a grandson.

Ruth was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and The University of Tennessee. She was employed by the Middlesboro School System for ten years and retired from the Claiborne County School System.

She had a strong love for her family and her farm. Ruth took great pride and pleasure in managing the farm with her grandson Whitt Shuford.

She was a member of the New Tazewell United Methodist Church. Not able to attend for many years Ruth read scripture daily and credited prayer for her longevity.

Ruth stayed engaged with current events reading newspapers on her iPad, connecting with friends on Facebook and reading travel literature. She traveled to every continent except Antarctica and loved sharing her adventures with her friends.

A special thank you to her long time caregiver, Missy Ray who became a beloved family member. Dr. Nicole Shields, Claiborne Medical Center, and Amedisys personnel also deserve much appreciation for their professional care. Their support and care allowed her to live at home and remain an integral part of her family.

Graveside service was Saturday June 27, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Vince Krauss, Pastor of Tazewell Methodist Church;

Pallbearers: Joe Brooks, Brent Clark, Allen Mayes, Alan Parkey, Patrick Turner and Charlton Vass.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.