Photo gallery: Flag Football Day 1 (Storm shortened)

The inaugural CHS Football Sponsored (K-5) flag football opener was held, August 15, at Claiborne High School in a downpour; however, there were still 38 kids there to play football and to cheer. It’s free and will continue for at least seven more weeks. Simply show up next Saturday at 9 a.m. to participate. This is a great way to get the kids in a positive, healthy, contact limited sports environment. Despite the event being let go early due to lightning this week, everyone is looking forward to next Saturday. Enjoy the photos.