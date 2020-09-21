Rachel A.M. Hunter passed away on September 16th, 2020 from battling 2 1/2 years with cancer. She was known as Mammie by most who knew her. Mammie was a nurse for 30 plus years and cared for many. She loved spending time with her loved ones and getting together for meals. She was preceded in death by her younger son Stacy Wiley, mother Hester Hunter Massengill, brothers Jeff and Clifford Hunter. Mammie is survived by her son Joseph Gibson, daughter Krissy Martin, grandchildren Keisha, Sarah, Daimeon and John, brothers James, Clyde, Gene, and sister Robin, and a host of other family members. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, September 18, 2020 at 6pm in the New Hunter Cemetery. Pallbearers: Joseph Gibson, Daniel Hunter, Clyde Massengill, Gene Massengill, Jessie Yoakum, Daimeon Wiley and John Wiley

