Photo gallery: A Claiborne County Christmas, First Annual Tractor Parade

The Claiborne County Christmas, first annual tractor parade went off without a hitch and allowed several people to safely get out and enjoy the celebration of Christmas in a whole new way.

The Barry Davis Memorial motorcycle show was a big hit and as night fell the tractors hit main street only stopping to allow Carl Bolton (Claiborne’s oldest farmer) the opportunity to flip the switch on the courthouse Christmas trees and Holiday lights.

Also recognized were George Malone, Bill Jennings and Bill Heath.

There were many sponsors that helped make this possible including CCC & ECD Foundation, Tazewell City, Rusty Wallace Toyota- Morristown, Brent Clark- Commissioner 1st District, CC Tourism, K&K Lawncare, Lifeline Ambulance Service, First Century Bank, Appalachian Promise- Sherry Hoskins, Barnard Farms, Sherry McCreary Neal- Commissioner 7th District & Realty Network Agent, Tazewell Orthopedic Clinic and Arthritis, Ferguson Land & Auction Co., Alice Alexander, Lester Fabrication, Girls Loving Themselves Seriously Sober, Danny England Motors and all the volunteers.

The Chamber of Commerce and Claiborne County Tourism along with the City of Tazewell thanks everyone for making the first annual event a success.

Photos By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net