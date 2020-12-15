Lady Eagles defeat Oneida

The H.Y. Livesay Lady Eagles hosted Oneida November 14 and made one more tick in the win column by defeating them 50-46.

A slow start by the Lady Indians and a fast start by the Lady Eagles was the difference in this game as H.Y. led 13-2 after the opening period of play.

The Lady Eagles gave up part of their lead in the second as Oneida outscored them 13-9. At the half H.Y. led 22-15.

Ashlynn Roberts led the home team at the half with 12 points.

Coming out of the break, H.Y. scored 15 and gave up nine during the third and outscored Oneida in the final period 13-12 to secure the victory.

Leading the Lady Eagles in scoring was Roberts with 18, Callie Hoskins had 10, Brinkley Hollin had nine, Jayla Bailey recorded six, Hayden Bailey finished with five and Jenna Middleton had two.

Lydia Cline had 18 to lead the Lady Indians.

H.Y. Livesay moved to 5-0 on the season.

By ALLEN EARL

allen.earl@claiborneprogress.net

Photo by Jessica Hollin