Ruth McCreary, age 87, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2021 at Claiborne Heath and Rehabilitation Center after a well fought battle with dementia. She was born in Cumberland Gap, TN on September 20, 1933 to John and Annie Earl. She married John L. McCreary on May 30, 1959 and was a devoted mother to son, John M. McCreary (Jane). She was a loving sister to Deloris Welch, Edna Garnett, Billie Hill as well as those siblings that preceded her in death: Mattie Poore, and Sam, Boyd, George and Estel Earl. She was blessed with two grandchildren Jonica Campbell (Chris) and Jess-Anne Gilbert (Zach) as well as great grand-daughter Madeline Gilbert. Ruth worked most of her life, starting at a young age to help provide for her sisters. They later repaid her with kindness in her later years. She was an accomplished baker and was known for her impressive wedding cakes that she made while in charge of catering at Lincoln Memorial University. She was a true believer in God and a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church. She loved her husband and son with all of her heart and was an understanding and supportive Mommy. She will be missed by all of her extended family, friends and neighbors and others that were touched by her kind spirit. The family wishes to thank Diversicare of Claiborne and Claiborne Heath and Rehabilitation Center for making her last days as pleasant as possible. A private family service will be held at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate, TN. Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.