Judge Sexton remands violators to TDOC custody

Judge E. Shayne Sexton found several individuals in violation of their supervised release during the most recent term of Claiborne Criminal Court. Those violators were remanded back into the custody of the Tennessee Department of Corrections (TDOC).

Crystal Cornish, who was previously convicted of attempted aggravated burglary, received an initial two-year sentence which was suspended after serving a 20 day split confinement with TDOC supervision. Cornish was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve her two years in TDOC custody.

Dustin Bowlin, who was previously convicted of driving under the influence (third offense) and felony evading arrest, initially received an effective two year sentence which was suspended after serving a 23 day split confinement with TDOC supervision. Bowlin was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Kevin Dalton, who was previously convicted of burglary of an automobile and theft under $1,000, initially received an effective two year sentence which was suspended to be supervised by TDOC. Dalton was found guilty of violating the terms of his release and ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in TDOC custody.

Amber Honeycutt, who was previously convicted of theft over $1,000, received an initial four year sentence which was suspended after having served a 20 day split confinement with TDOC supervision. Honeycutt was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and ordered to serve her four year sentence in TDOC custody.

Shena Rouse, who was previously convicted of burglary of an automobile and theft over $1,000, initially received an effective two year sentence which was suspended after having served a 69 day split confinement with TDOC supervision. Rouse was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and sentenced to serve her two years in TDOC custody.

Jennifer West, who was previously convicted of resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine and facilitation of escape, initially received an effective two year sentence which was suspended after serving a 93 day split confinement with TDOC supervision. West was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was sentenced to serve the time in TDOC custody.

Morgan Ray, who was previously convicted of theft over $2,500, received an initial four year sentence which was suspended after serving a 70 day split confinement with TDOC supervision. Ray was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and was ordered to serve her four years in TDOC custody.

Brittany Tribell, who was previously convicted of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, initially received an effective three year sentence which was suspended after serving an 89 day split confinement supervised by TDOC. Tribell was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and sentenced to serve her three years in TDOC custody.

Tammy Atkins, previously convicted of identity (two counts), theft under $1,000 and forgery, initially received an effective six year sentence which was suspended to be supervised by TDOC. Atkins was found guilty of violating the terms of her release and ordered to serve her six years in TDOC custody.

These cases were handled by the Office of Attorney General for the 8th Judicial District.