Randy H. Fletcher, 64

Mr. Randy H. Fletcher age 64 of Tazewell, TN was born November 28, 1956 and passed away Saturday April 3, 2021 at hi s home with his loving family by his side. He was saved at age 14 at Oak Grove Baptist Church and later moved his membership to Little Creek Baptist Church. Randy was a carpenter most of his adult life and enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard and Velma Fletcher He is survived by his wife: Sally Fletcher Daughters: Rebekah Fuson and husband Shawn Amanda Lawson and husband Avery Stepchildren: Carson Bradford and Becky Gibbs and husband Chris Grandchildren: Corey Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Elijah Lawson, Brayden Fuson and Ava Fuson Sister: Debbie Buchanan and husband Dennis And a host of many other loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank UT Hospice and the many friends and relatives that helped in any way during Randy’s Sickness. Graveside services will be conducted Monday April 5, 2021 12PM at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Harrogate with the Rev. Lawrence Fultz and the Rev. Shelby Fultz officiating. Music will be provided by Little Creek Church Singers. Lunch will follow the service at the Oak Grove Church Pallbearers: Shawn Fuson, Avery Lawson, Corey Lawson, Tyler Lawson, Elijah Lawson, Brayden Fuson and Calvin Minor Honorary Pallbearer: Donnie Dixon Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Randy Fletcher www.claibornefuneralhome.com