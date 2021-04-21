William “Bill” Anderson Acuff, 94

William “Bill” Anderson Acuff – age 94 of Washburn, passed away April 19, 2021. Bill was a U. S. Army Veteran, a member of the Honor Gu ard and VFW. He always enjoyed going to see his other family at Giles Flea Market.

Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lay Acuff; parents, Hardin and Virginia and Laura Acuff; and brother, Curtis Acuff. He is survived by his daughter, Pat (Lynn) Sexton of Maynardville; sons, Steve (Pam) Acuff and Scott (Tammy) Acuff of Washburn; granddaughter, Kristen (Josh) Booker; grandsons Chris (Crystal) Acuff, Kendall (Shelley) Acuff, Justin (Brittany) Acuff, Anthony (Melanie) Savage, Ray (Tricia) Sexton and Casey (Sara) Sexton; great granddaughters, Hadley Acuff, Sara Booker and Rylee Acuff and Sydney Sexton; great grandsons, Brice Savage, Jake Booker and Grant Acuff, Bradey Sexton and Daniel Webb; and brother, J. C. Acuff of Walton, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Anthony Savage and Reverend Josh Booker officiating and music by Richard and Linda Nicley. Family and friends will meet at 9:45 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Trinity Funeral Home to go in procession to Liberty Hill Cemetery for an 11:00 a.m. interment service. Grandsons, Chris, Kendall and Justin Acuff, Anthony and Brice Savage and Josh Booker will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers, granddaughter, Kristin Booker, Larry Lay, Bill Farmer and friends of Giles Flea Market.