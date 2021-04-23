Mrs. Virginia L. Rice, 78

Mrs. Virginia L. Rice age 78 was born June 7, 1942 and passed away at her home April 22, 2021 with her loving fam ily by her side. Virginia was baptized at Mt. Gillead Baptist Church August 17, 1952. She was a member of the Full Gospel Church of Springdale. She is preceded in death by her: Husband: Frank Rice Parents: Clarence and Maggie Brooks 3 Brothers: Leonard and wife Mary Brooks, James Brooks, Howard and wife Margie Brooks She is survived by her: 2 daughters: Tammy Brooks Daniels and fiancé Mike Gilbert Shannon Rice and fiancé Scott Earls 3 Grandchildren: Heather Johnston and husband Wesley, Amanda Rowland, and Haley Smith 1 Great Granddaughter: Caleigh Johnston Sister: Pam Gilbert Sister-in-law: Judy Brooks Several nieces, nephews and other loving friends and relatives The family will receive friends Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 11 AM till 12 Noon with funeral services to follow at 12 Noon in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Daniels officiating. Music will be provided by David Painter. Burial will follow in the Crane Cemetery.

