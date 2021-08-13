Rachel Virginia Hoke Sigmon of Harrogate, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ surrounded by her lovin g family August 2nd, 2021 at her home.

Virginia was born July 18, 1931 in Claremont, North Carolina to the late Harlie Jennings and Rachel Baldwin Hoke at their home. Virginia was a graduate of Oxford High School where she excelled as a basketball player in half court women’s basketball. She furthered her studies in Nursing at Davis Hospital, Statesville, North Carolina. She was married to her loving husband, James Andrew Sigmon, March 12, 1950 and started their married life working at the Nuclear Bomb Plant in Aiken, South Carolina. Eventually they made their way to the Coal Fields of Eastern Kentucky where they raised their family. They enjoyed 63 years of marriage and 3 beautiful daughters.

They divided time between their homes in Tennessee and Hobcaw Hunting Preserve in South Carolina. Virginia was a gracious Southern hostess during her many years in South Carolina entertaining state Dignitaries, Governors, and hunting enthusiasts.

She was a former member of First Christian Church of Middlesboro where she served as an Elder and sang in the choir and Williamsburg Baptist Church, Nesmith, South Carolina. She was also a member of Middlesboro Garden Club and Middlesboro Country Club where she enjoyed playing golf, bridge and enjoyed her many lifelong friendships.

Virginia was a classic, traditional homemaker, beautiful wife, loving Mother, Nana and G-Nana, who always put her family first.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years James A. Sigmon, sisters Georgia Ann Blanton and Betty Hoke Sigmon.

Virginia is survived by her 3 daughters Jill and husband Julian West, Andra and husband Craig Ostergard and Martha and husband Kenny Spurlock; 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one on the way, sister Jane Fisher, brother Harlie Jennings Hoke and extended family Barbara Long, Helena Runles, Patricia Howard including a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family would like to issue a special thanks to all the wonderful caregivers whose selfless, dedicated and gracious help made their Mothers last years beautiful and dignified. They would also like to thank SunCrest Hospice for helping the family.

The family of Virginia Sigmon will receive friends on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 at the Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00p.m.

Entombment services will be held in Hickory, North Carolina at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the Catawba Memorial Park Mausoleum with Rev. Stephen Earle officiating. Music will be provided by Ashley Earle.

Honorary pallbearers will be her 9 grandchildren Jeremy Andrew Spurlock, Elizabeth Sigmon Robinson, Jessica Andra Bender, Emily Virgnia Robinson, Ellen Robinson Slane, Thomas Alexander Ostergard, Luke Graham Spurlock, Joshua Evan Spurlock and Rebekah Spurlock Owens.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Sigmons’ honor to SunCrest Hospice, 903 Main St, New Tazewell, TN 37825 or James A. and Virginia H. Sigmon Family Foundation, 549 Londonderry Road, Harrogate, TN 37752.

Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, is honored to serve the Sigmon family.

www.greenhillsfuneralhome.com