Mark Alan Nuyen of New Tazewell, Tennessee, former 31 year resident of Washburn, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, September 12th, after a hard-fought battle with cancer and into the arms of our Lord at the age of 68. He was cared for and comforted by his ever-present and loving wife Thelma. Mark was preceded in death by his parents William T. and Phyllis A. (Pasch) Nuyen. Mark was born December 2, 1952. He was an integral part of the family business in Michigan until 1988 when he decided to move to Tennessee. He always had a great love for the South, especially Civil War history, was a true American Patriot in the purest sense and enjoyed the beauty and peace of the mountains. He was united in marriage to Thelma Jackson of Washburn, Tennessee on September 12, 1992, for whom he loved dearly. Mark had a strong desire to continue to learn and engage in new adventures. Moving to Tennessee provided challenges along with many rewards as he and Thelma both had a passion for transforming their mountain side property into a farm by working together hand in hand. Mark had a great sense of humor and brought smiles and joy to all he encountered and maintained that sense of humor even at the end of his life. Lifelong friends in both Michigan and Tennessee enjoyed a special friendship and can attest to how special it was to be with him. No matter what Mark decided to participate in, he brought a unique gift of lasting joy and achievement with a strong sense of purpose and integrity securely grounded in faith. His strong interests were a love of fishing, his horses, working with his hands, boating, reading, listening to Rush Limbaugh, and a passion for spending quality time with Thelma all of which provided great personal enjoyment. Mark is survived by his wife, Thelma; brother, Gregory (wife Patricia) of Vicksburg, MI; sons, Michael Nuyen, Richard Nuyen, daughter Christina Nuyen, and stepson Mark Jackson; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way. A memorial service celebrating Marks‘s life will take place at a later date. The family is being served by the Coffey Funeral Home, 937 Broad Street, New Tazewell, TN 37825. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark‘s name may be directed to St. Judes, The Shriners, or Hillsdale College (see links herein). For obituary and condolences, please visit Mark‘s personalized guest book at

