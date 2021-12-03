WSCC plans 3 free holiday concerts

Walters State Community College will present three free holiday concerts to be held on the Morristown Campus. These concerts will be in the theatre of the Judge William H. Inman Humanities Complex.

Dec. 5 –Walters State Morristown College-Community Symphonic Band will perform at 4 p.m. Brandon Tilley is interim director of the band, which is comprised of 43 musicians. Selections include both classic marches and holiday music.

Dec. 7 – Walters State Jazz Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Michael Thomas is the director. Selections include “The Way We Were” and “Beyond the Sea.”

Dec. 9 – Walters State Morristown Campus Choirs Christmas Concert will begin at 7 p.m. This performance features a chamber orchestra. The choirs will be performing under the direction of Laura Ritter, director of choral activities; Elissa Keck Hodge, co-conductor of the women’s choir; Clay Oglesby, co-conductor of the concert choir and conductor of the men’s choir; and Kathryn May, co-conductor of the concert choir. Choirs will be accompanied by Kathy Bowen and Matthew Mimbs. Audiences will be treated to a variety of choral and holiday favorites.